Emerald Ash Borer found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Emerald Ash Borer, a beetle native to north-eastern Asia, has been found in the City of Watertown.

The invasive species lays their eggs in the crevices of ash tree bark. The larva then feed on the inside of the tree and emerge as adults in one to two years.

Tree Watertown, the City’s Street Tree Advisory Board, is compiling a list of certified arborists and pesticide applicators for local homeowners who may have ash trees on their property.

To be included as an arborist or pesticide applicator on the distribution list for local homeowners, contact Michael DeMarco.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.