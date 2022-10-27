AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is hosting an Emergency Food Distribution for Akwesasne families on Tuesday, November 1, according to a press release.

The food distribution, made possible with assistance provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.

Tribal staff and volunteers will be working together to distribute frozen meat and other items including ham steaks, bacon, hot dogs, ground beef and chicken drumsticks.

Bags and boxes will not be provided at the event, so individuals should put their own bags, bins or coolers in the trunks of their vehicles.

The food giveaway is for Akwesasne residents only and patrons are asked to adhere to the following requirements:

Bring a tribal enrollment card or another form of Akwesasne identification;

All traffic must enter the parking lot at the traffic light;

Follow all posted traffic signs;

Do not block any driveways located on Route 37;

Remain in the vehicle at all times, as volunteers will be loading food items; and

Be patient.

Below is a traffic map provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s communications department.

Food distribution traffic pattern (St. Regis Mohawk Tribe)

If you are picking up food items for a family member or another individual, you will need to bring their identification card to show at registration.