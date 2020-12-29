Emergency Medicine Specialist joins St. Lawrence Health System hospitals

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health Systems has welcomed a new Emergency Medicine Specialist.

St. Lawrence Health System has announced that Emergency Medicine Specialist Kimberly Rice, MD, has joined their medical staff. According the the Health System, Dr. Rice is now practicing at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena hospitals throughout St. Lawrence County, New York.

SLHS stated that Dr. Rice received her medical degree from Michigan State University Allopathic Medicine and completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan.

Dr. Kimberly Rice commented on her choice to join the Health System.

“I chose to work for St. Lawrence Health System for a number of reasons,” stated Dr. Rice.“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the System has been committed to the community. It chose to continue fighting for the health and well-being of North Country residents by becoming a symbol of hope for the community.”

SLHC further stated that Dr. Kimberly Rice will provide care in all matter requiring immediate attention at system-wide hospitals.

