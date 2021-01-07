Emergency medicine specialist joins St. Lawrence Health System to assist during pandemic

American Board Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist Laura Mulvey, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health System’s medical staff, and will be practicing at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Massena Hospital

St. Lawrence Health System has announced that Emergency Medicine Specialist Laura Mulvey, MD has joined their medical staff. Dr. Mulvey will begin practicing at both Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Massena Hospital.

According to SLHS, Dr. Mulvey received her medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, NY; and received her residency training through Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Additionally, Dr. Mulvey provides care in all matters requiring immediate attention. This includes chest pains, stroke and seizures.

She also provides trauma care for accidents, injuries, burns, allergic reactions and COVID-19 symptoms such as difficulty breathing.

Dr. Mulvey shared her excitement about joining the medical staff.

“I am excited to take on new challenges within St. Lawrence Health System and work with a new group of patients and colleagues,” Dr. Mulvey said. “I have been living in the North Country for the last three years in the High Peaks region. I enjoy all that the North Country has to offer, particularly mountain biking, rock climbing, skiing, and hiking. This, combined with the excellent educational and outdoor opportunities for my three children, and being part of the community are what make the North Country home for me.”

