Emergency medicine specialist joins St. Lawrence Health System’s hospitals

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new emergency medicine specialist has joined the St. Lawrence Health System.

St. Lawrence Health announced on Wednesday that Emergency Medicine Specialist Samantha Williams, MD will provide services within the system.

She will specifically practice at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital.

According to SLH, Dr. Williams is Board-eligible and earned her medical degree from Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science, State University of New York at Buffalo, and completed the University of Rochester Emergency Medicine Residency Program in Rochester.

“When I started my search for employment after residency, my main goal was to find a place with a strong sense of community,” shared Dr. Williams. “I am excited that my career path has lead me to St. Lawrence Health for many reasons. I grew up in upstate New York, spent my childhood traveling up north for family vacations, and have been rooting for Clarkson Hockey since I can remember – as my dad is a Clarkson University alumnus. I feel very grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of the System’s mission and of the North Country.”

Dr. Williams is also a certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support, Neonatal Advanced Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support.

She is a member of the Wilderness Medical Society, Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, American Medical Association and Medical Society of the State of New York.

At St. Lawrence Health hospital’s she will provide comprehensive car in all matters requiring immediate attention. She will provide trauma care from motor vehicle accidents, sports injuries, burns, allergic reactions, difficulty breathing, and especially during these challenging times, infectious diseases relating to the management of coronavirus illnesses.