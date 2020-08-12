Emergency planning and response funding available to tri-county area

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — To prepare county emergency agencies for emergency planning, initiatives and projects in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County now qualify for funding.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on August 12 that over $108 thousand; $47,788 for Jefferson County, $14,972 for Lewis County, and $46,210 for St. Lawrence County, will be available to the tri-county area, part of the $15.1 million opportunity.

According to Governor Cuomo, this funding can be used to support:

Management and Administration activities

Planning

Staffing for Emergency Management Agencies

Equipment

Training and Exercises

Construction and Renovation of Emergency Operations Centers

Maintenance and Sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems

“Whether its fighting against an invisible enemy like COVID-19, or helping communities withstand the dangers of extreme weather, local governments play a critical role in emergency management and we need to make every effort to support our local partners and help ensure they have the resources they need to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Governor Cuomo.

Awardees must develop projects or initiatives which strengthens readiness and response abilities to addressing hazards. Projects should also focus on efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement.

This includes logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.

The funding is an annual grant made available through the federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, and is in addition to the $4.3 million grant awarded to the state specifically for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline for all applications is August 31.