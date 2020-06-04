Emergency regulation issued to help New York businesses with damage from looting, vandalism

In this April 24, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19, Coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

NEW YORK (WWTI) -Governor Cuomo announced today the state is expanding COVID-19 testing criteria to include any individual who attended any of the recent protests across the state. The Governor encouraged any individual who attended a protest to get a test. More information on where and how to get tested for COVID-19 is available online here.

The State Department of Financial Services will issue an emergency regulation to help businesses and consumers who suffered damage from looting and vandalism by requiring New York State-regulated insurance companies to expedite the resolution and payment of related insurance claims based on similar emergency relief applied in the aftermath of Super Storm Sandy.

Additional relief provided by the emergency regulation will include allowing policyholders to make immediate repairs to damaged property, if necessary to protect health or safety, and to submit claims with reasonable proof of loss, including photos, so businesses don’t have to wait for police reports to file a claim.

The emergency regulation will also offer small businesses and consumers the option to resolve disputes through an impartial mediation process paid for by the applicable insurer.

Governor Cuomo also announced that schools will be permitted to hold drive-in and drive-through graduation ceremonies this year. The State will reexamine socially-distanced outdoor commencements at a later time.

An additional 1,048 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in New York State, bringing the statewide total to 375,133 positive cases. New cases were reported in 33 New York counties yesterday.

