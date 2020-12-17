Emergency regulations issued to ensure coverage of COVID-19 under NYS health insurers

Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Emergency regulations have been issue to shorten the time frame for insurers to cover the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York State Superintendent of Financial Service Linda A. Lacewell announced that the Department of Financial Services has issued emergency regulations to help ensure immediate coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine by New York State health insurers.

This is following direction from New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to cover, without cost-sharing, approved COVID-19 immunizations.

According to Superintendent Lacewell, this emergency regulation will shorten the time frame for insurers to begin covering the COVI-91 vaccine.

The regulations also requires COVID-19 immunizations to be covered under pre-Affordable Care Act health plans.

Superintendent Lacewell commented on the emergency regulations.

“As part of New York’s ongoing strategy to contain the pandemic, DFS has taken this action to ensure that cost-sharing is not an obstacle to New Yorkers receiving the vaccine,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “This regulation cements New York health insurers’ obligation to provide immediate coverage of the vaccine at no cost, consistent with federal rules.”

As stated in the regulations issued by Superintendent Lacewell, authorized insurers and health maintenance organizations that issue policies are required to provide coverage immediately based on the listed events.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of a recommendation for the COVID-19 immunization

Issuance by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force of a recommendation with an “A” or “B” rating for the COVID-19 immunization

Determination by the Superintendent of Financial Services, in consultation with the Commissioner of Health, that a policy or contract must cover the COVID-19 immunization

The full letter of the emergency regulation can be read on the Department of Financial Services website.

