Emergency response deployed to Albany County following hazardous chemical spill

SELKIRK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Emergency assistance has been deployed following a hazardous chemical release at SABIC Innovative Chemicals facility.

Personnel from the State Office of Emergency Management, DEC, State Police and Office of Fire Prevention and Control were deployed to Selkirk on September 1 to respond to a chemical release.

The hazardous chemical, styrene monomer, typically used in plastic manufacturing was released from a safety release valve. The incident occurred at a stationary train car at the SABIC Innovative Chemicals facility.

“The release of this hazardous chemical has been halted and state personnel are on the scene now working to contain any potential spread,” stated Governor Andrew Cuomo. “While this is an evolving situation, it is currently under control and we will continue coordinating with local officials and mobilize any resources necessary to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers in the affected area.”

According to Governor Cuomo, Route 32 has been closed off to all traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.