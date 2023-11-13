WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Emmanuel Church has been designated as part of the Code Blue Team again, the term “Code Blue” is used when the temperature dips below 32°F outside and people are urged to seek shelter.

Starting at 8 p.m. Every night the Salvation Army is providing warming shelters.

To prepare and serve warm meals and a warm place to eat Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. To 8 p.m. the church is working with the Salvation Army, the Watertown Urban Mission and Jefferson County Department of Social Services.

If you wish to be a member of the Code Blue Team the following are examples of how to get involved:

Donate food;

Donate money or gift cards;

Sponsor a meal for a night; and

Volunteer preparing and/or serving food.

For more information, you can contact Steph Russell Chair of Missions/Outreach Board, by email at EmmanuelMOB@outlook.com or by phone at 315-408-5414.