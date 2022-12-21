OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, according to a press release from the Ogdensburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit.

Authorities said the Ogdensburg Police Department was dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 1134 Paterson Street on December 20 around 10:53 a.m. by the Ogdensburg Fire Department regarding a fire that appeared to be intentionally set.

Upon arrival, the Ogdensburg Police Department Patrol Unit contacted the Police Fire Investigation Unit to investigate the scene.

Authorities said 44-year-old Christian M. Iuraduri, an employee at the McDonald’s location, is accused of intentionally starting the fire, causing damage to the building.

Iuraduri was charged with fourth-degree arson, a felony, according to police.

Police said Iuraduri was issued a ticket to appear in Ogdensburg City Court at a later date.