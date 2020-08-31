‘Employees of the Quarter’ honored at Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three members of the Carthage Area Hospital team were recently honored at “Employees of the Quarter.”

This peer-nominated award was given to staff members who embody professionalism, accountability, compassion, customer service and teamwork. All team members employed for more than one year are eligible for nomination by fellow employees.





Pictured left to right: Holly Dunlap, Patient Accounting and Judy MacCue, Patient Accounting Clerk, Holly Rubacha, Orthopedic Clinic Receptionist and Courtney Fleury, Clinic Manager, Cheryl Tousant, PT, DPT and Valerie Gamble, PT, DPT.

The following employees were honored for quarter two of 2020:

Patient Accounting Clerk Judy MacCue, who has been with the hospital for 40 years, was noted at the “go-to” person while the COVID-19 pandemic had staff working from home.

Carthage Orthopedic Clinic Receptionist Holly Rubacha, who was described as dependable and caring and currently completing her Bachelors of Science in Nutrition Studies at Purdue University.

Physical Therapist Valerie Gamble, PT, DPT, who has worked for the hospital for over 5 years. Gamble was described as an “employee goes above and beyond in everything she does.”

“By focusing on how each nominee lives our values, the recognition is more meaningful and we hope no longer viewed as a popularity contest,” said Carly R. Draper, director of clinical nutrition and chairwoman of the hospital’s Rewards and Recognition Committee.

Each employee received a gift basket and certificate upon recognition.

