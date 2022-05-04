WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Gun safes have been added to the list of household goods permitted to travel by the Department of Defense.

This was confirmed in a memorandum issued by the DoD Per Diem, Travel and Transportation Allowance Committee on April 2.

According to the committee, empty gun safes weighing up to 500 pounds are now included in the permitted Household Goods weight allowance for Servicemembers during travel. These regulations apply to service members during a permanent change of station (PCS).

The maximum weight allowance for servicemember remains to be 18,000 pounds, as authorized by the Department of Defense.

However, the new memorandum on gun safes does not change the authority an Administering Secretary may exercise and can be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to authorize additional weight allowances.

Gun safes were added to the list of Household Goods following a request from the Air Force Under Secretary during the Month of the Military Child.

The revision was approved by the Per Diem, Travel and Transportation Allowance Committee on April 28, 2022. These changes will be published in the DoD’s Joint Travel Regulations for May 2022.