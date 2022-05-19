OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One of New York’s beloved attractions is set to open next month.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari has confirmed that it will open for the 2022 summer season on Wednesday, June 15. It will then gradually increase its hours of operation throughout the summer.

Beginning June 15, the water park will be open from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

From June 27 to June 30, Water Safari will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and then will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1.

Then from July 2 to August 21, Water Safari will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hours will not be reduced until late summer and the park will close for the season on September 6.

New this year, the park has added eight new cabanas. These can be booked throughout the summer until they are fully booked.

All rides are expected to be open this summer, including three new attractions that were introduced in 2021.

Additional information can be found on the Water Safari website.