WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown released its end of season schedule for its two pools on Thursday, August 17.

The Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds will close down on Friday, August 25. The pool will close for the day on Monday, August 21 and at 4 p.m. on August 25 due to events hosted by the Disabled Persons Action organization.

The Thompson Park Pool will officially shut down on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 4. The pool will be open from noon until 7 p.m. from Saturday, August 26 through Monday, August 28. Thompson Park’s pool will be closed from Tuesday, August 29 through Thursday, August 31.

The pool at Thompson Park will re-open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 1 until Monday, September 4.

The splash pad at Thompson Park will remain available as long as the weather permits.