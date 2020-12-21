Endowment fund announced for Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — An endowment fund is now live for the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island, has announced their partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation to launch their endowment fund. The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center Endowment Fund will aim to position future growth and their mission for years to come.

The endowment fund will be lead by the Community Foundation, where community donors can support the orgaization through a specialized charitable giving platform. To establish the endowment, the NNYCF has provided a $25 thousand partnership gift.

Friends of the Nature Center Board of Directors President Matthew Elliott commented on the endowments launch.

“The Nature Center is an important asset for the entire region, and through this new

endowment fund we will be able to ensure its legacy and impact for generations to come,” said

Elliott. “We are exceptionally grateful to the Northern New York Community Foundation for its careful stewardship of this endowment and thank everyone who has given so generously in support of our mission.”

Community members have the option of making charitable donations, providing a legacy donation, a bequest or a retirement plan or life insurance designation.

The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center located on Wellesley Island on the St. Lawrence River welcomes approximately 40 thousand annual visitors, and provides a broad range of nature-base events, programs and educational opportunities.

Those interested in contributing to the endowment fund have been directed to contact the Northern New York Community Foundation at 315-782-7110, or info@nnycf.org.

LATEST STORIES: