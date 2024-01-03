CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – There’s a new sheriff in town for St. Lawrence County.

Lisbon native Rick Engle took the oath of office to be the new St. Lawrence County Sheriff in front of his family and friends at the St. Lawrence County Courthouse in Canton Tuesday, January 2.

Engle replaces Brooks Bigwarfe, who announced that he would retire at the of his term. Bigwarfe held the position starting in 2019.

Undersheriff Shawn McCargar was also sworn in on Tuesday night. He replaces Sean O’Brien in that post.

Engle has served in the sheriff’s office for 20 years and was a former United States Marine.