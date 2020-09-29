Enter for your chance to win ABC50’s Great Fall Staycation Giveaway!

(WWTI) – Fall is here and one lucky Northern New Yorker will win a Great Fall Staycation!

Enter for your chance to win an awesome prize pack (valued at $750), including:

  • A 2-night stay at Hilton Garden Inn Watertown/Thousand Islands in a King Whirlpool room or King Jr. suite with cooked-to-order breakfast each morning, a complimentary welcome gift, premium wi-fi and late checkout guarantee
  • A $50 gift certificate to The Brew HaHa
  • Two $50 gift certificates to Old McDonald’s Farm
  • A $100 gift certificate to The Sandwich Bar

The winner will be announced on October 26th!

