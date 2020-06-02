Enter the Father’s Day Snack Battle Bracket for a chance to win over $300 in prizes!

(WWTI) Vote for your favorite snacks in all four rounds of the Father’s Day Snack Battle Bracket as we crown one snack “The King” and be entered for a chance to win an Ultimate Snack Pack valued at over $100 PLUS $200 in gift certificates, including:
- A $50 gift certificate to Boots Brewing
- A $50 gift certificate to Lee’s Lawncare
- A $50 gift certificate to Time Warp Tavern
- A $50 gift certificate to The Sandwich Bar
Once you register to participate, you’ll complete the first round (available through June 8 at 10am). Once each round is complete, you’ll receive a reminder email to complete the next round.
ROUNDS:
- Round 1: June 1 – June 8 at 10am
- Round 2: June 8 at 10:01am – June 12 at 10am
- Round 3: June 12 at 10:01am – June 15 at 10am
- Round 4 (final): June 15 at 10:01am – June 19 at 10am
One participant will be selected and notified they won on June 19!
