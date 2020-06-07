Enter the What’s for Lunch sweepstakes to win free lunch for a year from local restaurants!

(WWTI) – What’s for lunch? It’s a question we ask ourselves daily and sometimes the first thing we think of in the morning. We are making the answer much easier for one lucky Northern New Yorker with the What’s for Lunch? sweepstakes.
Enter online for your chance to win free lunch once per week for an entire year from the following North Country restaurants:
Jreck Subs – Washington Street, Watertown
Spookhill Bar & Grill – Route 11, Adams Center
The Brew HaHa – Coffeen Street, Watertown
The Sandwich Bar – Main Street, Sackets Harbor
One winner will be announced on June 8 and will receive free lunch for a year, a total value of $780!
