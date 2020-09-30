As North Country regions enter third month of drought watch water conservation is encouraged

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the North Country finally was greeted with rain, a drought watch remains in effect for the whole region.

Starting on July 28, 2020 Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for four regions, including the North Country.

New York State drought conditions as of September 30, 2020 (Map: NYS DEC)

As of September 30, more than two months later, the watch continues for the Adirondacks, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence, Upper Hudson and Mohawk and Long Island areas. Additionally, on September 29, 2020, the Southern Tier was added to this watch.

Although no area has peaked above a “watch” stage, the DEC reminds New Yorkers to conserve water.

Department of Environmental Conservation water conservation tips include the following:

  • Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry
  • Take shorter showers
  • Fix leaking or dripping faucets and toilets
  • Raise lawn mower cutting height
  • Water lawns less frequently
  • Sweep sidewalks and steps rather than hosing

