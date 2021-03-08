Entities across Jefferson County to receive over 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week

A health worker administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a staff member at a vaccination center in Serdang, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As Jefferson County enters the second week of March, County leaders are focusing on getting “shots in arms.”

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray shared on Monday, that several thousand doses of various COVID-19 vaccines will be availiable in the County this week. This includes 2,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 3,840 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 300 of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to Chairman Gray, the county was allocated 1,500 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine by New York State. This is in addition to the previously 2,340 allocated doses.

Additional doses will be provided at the following locations.

Moderna:

Jefferson County Public Health Service: 400

North Country Family Health: 200

Bolton’s Pharmacy: 400

Kinney Drugs: 1,000

Price Chopper: 100

Genoa: 100

Johnson & Johnson:

Samaritan Medical Center: 300

To distribute these vaccines, Jefferson County will host two mass vaccination clinics this week. One will be held on Wednesday, March 10 for all eligible populations, and another on March 12 for healthcare workers in Group 1A, those with underlying conditions and those ages 65+ years and older.

Local residents can register for these COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the Jefferson County Public Health website.