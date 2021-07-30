Entrepreneur program coming to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new workshop is coming to the North Country for people who are interested in starting their own business.

Point Positive Inc., in collaboration with Clinton Community College, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, and Clarkson University’s Shipley Center for Innovation, will be holding a Business Ideation and Entrepreneurship Workshop. This workshop will help individuals that are interested in starting their own business.

The workshop will be held at Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing on August 5. The work shop will begin at 1 p.m. and last until approximately 3 p.m.

This workshop will focus on two strategies for entrepreneurs to get started. One of these is designed to help participants get an idea and then begin to develop the business plan for the idea. While the other will focus on ways to help advance the planning for entrepreneurs that already have a concept in mind.

Those interested in attending can register and find additional information online, and those that are unable to attend in-person can still register as all the materials will be available to download after the event.