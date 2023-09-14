WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The call for entries for the North Country Arts Council’s 75th annual Fall Juried Arts Show has been made.

This exhibit will feature the best works of artisans from the North Country and beyond in a variety of categories: Painting (Watercolor, acrylic, oil and pastels), Drawing (Pencil, colored pencil, charcoal, pen and ink), Sculpture (Wood carving, stone, metal and 3D), Ceramics (Stoneware, clay and porcelain), Photography (Film and digital), Mixed Media (Collage, fiber art, printmaking, digital/graphic art), Jewelry (Lamp work, metal work, fused glass, clay polymer, pyrite, ceramic jewelry, carved wood, stone).

All work must be original and cannot have been previously submitted to the show. The opening reception and awards ceremony will be at the Dulles State Office Building at 5 p.m. Friday, November 17. The exhibit runs from November 17 through Saturday, December 9.

Artists are encouraged to attend the opening and provide an opportunity to talk about their work with guests.

The submission deadline is Saturday, October 20. To enter, visit www.nnyart.org/site/fasinfo. For more information, contact NCAC Fall Art Show Committee co-chairs Dana Gillan and Gillian Maitland at fallartshow@nnyart.org.