WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation is encouraging students pursuing post-secondary studies in environmental science with an interest in maintaining the natural environment of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario to apply for their International Water Level Coalition Scholarship.

Eligible applicants may be high school seniors or nontraditional students returning to school after a break in their education. All students from areas surrounding the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, including Canadian students, are eligible to apply. Suggested majors include, but are not limited to:

Aquatic and fisheries science;

Conservation biology;

Environmental biology; and

Natural resources management.

Those interested in applying should complete the Community Foundation’s common online scholarship application, by Friday. March 15, 2024.

Wellesley Island resident Paul Webb is a founding member of the International Water Levels Coalition and served as the organization’s last president before it dissolved in 2020.

The Coalition was formed in 1980 by riparians along the St. Lawrence River; notably:

Bea Schermerhorn, well-known owner of Schermerhorn Marina;

Leroy Hamilton of Iroquois Marine Services, Ontario;

Dalton Foster of Wilson Hill, near Massena; and

Clarence Giles of Clayton.

Many other riparians, visitors, boaters and landlubbers donated their time, interest, ideas and gifts to help the Coalition accomplish its work and mission.

The three most outstanding achievements of the Coalition included recognition by:

The International Board of Control that riparians in Canada and the U.S. be valued as responsible caretakers of the St. Lawrence River and Seaway; Acceptance of recreational boaters as equally valuable users of the St. Lawrence River and Seaway; and The addition of an Adaptive Management Phase to the latest official water levels plan — Plan 2014.

If you have questions about this scholarship, you can contact Mary Perrine, coordinator of partnerships, at 315-782-7110, or at maryp@nnycf.org. You can learn more about Community Foundation scholarships and to access applications on their website.