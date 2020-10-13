EPA releases fourth 5-year review of General Motors Superfund Site in Massena, containment levels remain high

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Motors Superfund Site has received its fourth, five-year review.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency recognized the General Motors site located in Massena as a Superfund National Priority in 1984. This followed disposal of various industrial waste, which contaminated groundwater, soil and sediment in the St. Lawrence and Raquette Rivers, Turtle Cove and Turtle Creek.

According to the EPA, GM was working cooperatively to remediate the site when GM filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. To continue the remediation work, the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust was formed in 2011.

The cleanup work is now overseen by representatives of EPA, the SRMT Environmental Division, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The recently release five-year review of the site evaluated the implementation and performance of remedial efforts. According to the EPA, the report was initiated as “hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants remain at the site above levels that allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure.”

As stated in the FYR, to monitor these levels, the EPA conducted sampling in fish tissues, sediment data, sediment porewater sampling, groundwater and toxin levels.

However, as the General Motors Superfund Site will continue to be listed on the Superfund National Priority List, the FYR report stated that no further information calls into question the current selected remedies.

The EPA also listed several issues and recommendations for the site.

The full five-year review can be read below:

