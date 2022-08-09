JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a vehicle and Amish buggy collision that occurred in Jefferson County on Monday.

According to NYSP, around 2:32 p.m. on August 8 a 2007 Honda Odyssey being operated by 55-year-old Anthony J. Morrow from Theresa was traveling northbound on State Route 37. Police stated that Morrow failed to observe an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was traveling northbound.

As a result, the vehicle struck the Amish buggy from behind. The sole occupant of the Amish Buggy was 29-year-old Joe Swartzentruber from Evans Mills.

Swartzentruber was transported to Samaritan Medical Center and is listed in stable condition with a head injury, according to NYSP. Morrow was not injured in the crash.

Morrow was issued tickets for failure to use due care approaching a horse, following too closely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Evans Mills Fire and Ambulance also responded and assisted at the scene.