WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car accident on Wednesday injured a Watertown Police Officer.

According to the City of Watertown Police Department, on April 27 Watertown Police Officer Travis Workman was operating a marked patrol vehicle on Stone Street under green traffic when he was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck at the intersection around 3:30 p.m.

This was after the pickup truck passed under a red traffic signal at the intersection. The operator of the pickup truck was identified as 42-year-old Marc B. Gross of Evans Mills.

Witnesses on the scene told police that while they were stopped on South Massey Street at the red light, Gross sped past them in the right lane and entered the intersection, ultimately pulling in front of the Watertown Patrol Vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to extensive damage.

Police confirmed that Officer Workman received a minor injury and was transported to an urgent care. He was released shortly after treatment.

Subsequently, Gross was cited for NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law 511-1a Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree and 1111-d1 Failure to Obey a Traffic Signal.

Watertown Police were assisted on the scene by the Watertown Fire Department.