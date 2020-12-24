Evans Mills Primary School confirms staff member positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Thursday that a staff member at Evans Mills Primary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is following confirmation from Jefferson County Department of Public Health.

Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of December 24, 29 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Indian River Central School District.

