EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Evans Mills Raceway Park is addressing the nationwide tire shortage as the 2022 racing season has officially begun.

This is through new tire bank and tire purchase rules that were effective on Saturday, May 7; the Park’s opening night. Specific rules were enacted for each division.

For the Caskinette Ford Sportsman Modified division, returning 2021 competitors were permitted to bring over four tires from their existing 2021 tire bank. Competitors were also allowed to purchase two tires on opening night, as well as on May 14. Those without a 2021 tire bank on an individual basis. Racers will receive one tire credit for each race attended in the 2022 season.

Those in the Excess Storage Pro Late Model division were able to purchase four tires on opening night to establish their 2022 tire bank. Racers in this Division will receive one tire credit for each race attended in the 2022 season.

For the Raceway’s Sport Compact division, an extremely limited supply will only allow for one tire purchase for participation in each point event. There are currently 14’s and 15’s in stock for participants.

The Thunderstock division will run dot tire only this season.

Evans Mills Raceway also confirmed there will be no tire sales on practice days.

To adapt to these shortages, the Raceway is also referring to a traditional handicapping points system for the 2022 season.

These rules and procedures overruled all previously stated rules until further notice, however as conditions improve or evovle, EMRP said rules may change.