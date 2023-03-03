EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Evans Mills Raceway Park is preparing its drivers as the racing season is right around the corner.

However, drivers must abide by amended rules for the 2023 season, according to a press release issued by the Raceway Park on March 3.

Drivers will be required to have a 602 GM sealed weight of 2,500 pounds, the first amendment states.

Additionally, the MSD 8727CT Rev Limiter will be the only approved Rev limiter for the EMRP Modified and only one four-barrel carburetor will be permitted for 602 GM Crate Engines.

The following rule amendments will also carry over from the previous season:

Weight: Maximum left side weight is 56.5% of the total weight

Rev Limiter: All limiter wiring must be visible and the harness must be intact No splicing

Carburetor for 602 GM Crate Engine Polishing, grinding, reshaping or resizing any part of the orifice is banned OEM-type gaskets, jets and power valves must be used



Evans Mills Raceway Park is set to open for the 2023 racing season on Saturday, May 6. The full list of general rules can be read below: