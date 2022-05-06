EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Drivers, start your engines! Racing will return to the Evans Mills Raceway Park for opening weekend on May 6 and May 7.

The weekend will start on Friday, May 6 with division practice races. 350 SMAC is set to practice from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and EMRP Cars and other 350’s will practice from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission will open at 2 p.m.

The main event will take place on Saturday, May 7 with the Parks’ Mother’s Day Season Opening featuring 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter.

This will feature the Christman Fuel Service Legends, Sport Compact/Next Level Excavation Thunderstock, 350 SMAC and Caskinetter Ford Sportsman Modified.

Pit gates will open, along with safety inspections at 1 p.m. General admission will then open at 3 p.m.

Cars will practice from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with heats starting at 5:30 p.m. and features will follow intermission at 7:45 p.m.