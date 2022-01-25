WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two foundations have partnered to honor Watertown students as “everyday heroes.”

The Northern New York Community Foundation and the Greenfield Everyday Hero Foundation and its founders have launched their “Everyday Heroes Award” for Watertown High School through a new partnership.

According to the Community Foundation, this $5,000 scholarship will award a graduating senior who has displayed “the courage and character to achieve success” regardless of obstacles. This includes homelessness, serious physical or mental illness, incarcerated parents, abuse or other extreme hardships.

Selected students will receive this scholarship to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited two- or four-year college, or technical, trade or vocation school.

“This award has the potential to change lives not only by providing financial support but showing our belief in students in a way that can inspire them to reach beyond what they may have imagined possible,”

NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson said. “By partnering this way, we can maximize a program that makes a transformative difference at a local level.”

The Greenfield Everyday Hero Foundation has been supporting graduating high schoolers from Northeastern schools since 1995. However, as Greenfield Everday Heros Foundation Executive Director Anne Uhlein Lantz is a Watertown native, Watertown High School will be the first school in New York State to present this award.

“We have great synergy with the Community Foundation, and our partnership only increases our ability to help a new cohort of inspirational and deserving students,” Lantz said in a press release. “After doing this for 26 years, we’ve seen over and over how empowering it can be for an ‘everyday hero’ to be recognized,”

Lantz also added that empowering students at Watertown High School is meaningful because of her family ties to the City. Despite moving away from Watertown at a young age, Lantz said she often returned to the North Country to spend time in Chaumont, on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

The scholarship will be first presented this year, to a Class of 2022 student. The Greenfield Everyday Heroes Foundation and the Community Foundation plan to work with Watertown High School guidance counselors to accept applications for the award annual.

Applications must be submitted to either foundation by Sunday, April 10, 2022.