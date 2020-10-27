‘Everything But the Turkey:’ Flower Memorial Library to distribute holiday food kits for those in need

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Flower Memorial Library is lending a helping hand this holiday season.

The Flower Memorial Library in Watertown has announced their “Everything But the Turkey” food drive for families and individuals in need.

On November 24, two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Library will be distributing 75 foot kits to families in need, and 25 food kits for individuals in need.

According to the Flower Memorial Library, food kits will include “nearly everything to make a thanksgiving dinner; except the turkey.” Additionally, the kits will contain a family craft, cookbookd and a children’s book.

The “Everything But the Turkey” food drive will take place on November 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Flower Memorial Library.

All kits will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

