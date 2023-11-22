MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is informing the community that in response to an incident that is currently under investigation at the Niagara Falls United States Border, that extra precautions are being taken at all border crossings, including the Massena and Cornwall Port of Entries.

Currently there are five lanes open at the Cornwall Port, and three lanes at the Massena Port of entry.

Precautions will include vehicle searches, and heavier delays at the border should be expected for those traveling into the southern border of Akwesasne. Due to the holiday, there is expected to be heavier traffic than usual this weekend going through the Massena port of entry.

As the situation continues to develop, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police force is corresponding with the Massena Port of Entry and the State Police to provide any further updates.

“Community members can expect some delays going North as there is an additional check point set up before the International Bridge and we’re asking travelers to ensure they have proper ID’s and documentation,” said Matthew Rourke, Chief of Police for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department.