FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Work will begin on the next portion of Fort Drum’s Enduring Freedom Road on Wednesday.

Beginning May 18, work will be done on the portion of Enduring Freedom Road stretching from Euphrates River Valley Road to Conway. Closures should be expected, as well as detours and occasional delays.

Closures are due to the ongoing Enduring Freedom Road repaving project that was announced in early May. This project will repave the main road that wraps around a portion of the base and will result in periodic road closures.

Motorists are urged to use caution at the site and follow the signals of construction crew members, as well as plan extra time in their commutes.

Work will be done on this portion of the road until Wednesday, May 25, 2022.