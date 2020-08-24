Experience crowd-favorite NY State Fair events virtually

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Don’t miss the crowd-favorite virtual dairy events at the New York State Fair.

The American Dairy Association North East will host a series of virtual dairy experiences every weekday starting August 24.

Highlighted events from the virtual series this week include:

  • August 24: Dairy Barn Tours
  • August 25: Butter sculpting 101
  • August 26: Dairy product building
  • August 27: State inspired food
  • August 28: Celebrity milkshake contest and people’s choice vote
  • August 31: NY State Dairy Princess Day

ADANE will celebrate the final day of the series on September 1 with the unveiling of the 52nd annual butter sculpture.

All events will be streamed on the associations Facebook page every day at 10 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story