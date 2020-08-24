Experience crowd-favorite NY State Fair events virtually

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Don’t miss the crowd-favorite virtual dairy events at the New York State Fair.
The American Dairy Association North East will host a series of virtual dairy experiences every weekday starting August 24.
Highlighted events from the virtual series this week include:
- August 24: Dairy Barn Tours
- August 25: Butter sculpting 101
- August 26: Dairy product building
- August 27: State inspired food
- August 28: Celebrity milkshake contest and people’s choice vote
- August 31: NY State Dairy Princess Day
ADANE will celebrate the final day of the series on September 1 with the unveiling of the 52nd annual butter sculpture.
All events will be streamed on the associations Facebook page every day at 10 a.m.
