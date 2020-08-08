Expert cardiologist joins St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton Potsdam Hospital has welcomed a new member to their staff.

Cardiologist Randolph Hutter, MD has joined the health system and now is located at the Leroy Outpatient Center located on the main campus at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

According to Canton-Potsdam, Dr. Hutter is board certified in internal medicine, and cardiovascular diseases and received his medical degree from Ludwig-Maximilians University Medical School, Munich, Germany.

Dr. Randolph Hutter, MD

“From the Rhine to the Hudson, to the Susquehanna, and finally to the St. Lawrence River; this four river journey sums up my upbringing in Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany, my 14 years as Postdoctoral Researcher, Resident in Internal Medicine, and Fellow in Cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; my six years as Cardiology Attending at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown; and now as part of the Cardiology group in Potsdam,” Dr. Hutter reflected.

“My move to the North County can be summed up with the last verses of Robert Frost’s poem The Road Not Taken: ‘I shall be telling this with a sigh, Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.’”

Dr. Hutter has expertise in coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, adult congenital heart disease, arrhythmias, and preventive cardiology.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.