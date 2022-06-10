CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A safety study has been launched to evaluate Court Street in the Village of Canton.

As Court Street is considered a busy route in Canton, this study will provide recommendations to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Throughout the study, students from Clarkson University will be taking to the Village streets to talk with people and count how many are either walking or biking.

A report on the group findings will be presented to the Canton Village Board in September 2022.

The study is being led by the Village of Canton, Canton’s Complete Streets Task Force and Clarkson University’s Construction Engineering Management Program. Funding is being provided by the St. Lawrence Health Initiative.

Those with questions or input on Court Street safety and improvements are asked to email Canton Trustee Klaus Proemm at kproemm@cantonny.gov.