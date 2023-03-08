CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning the North Country community of the dangers of Xylazine following an increase in overdoses.

Xylazine is a powerful veterinary sedative that is not approved for human use. It is used as a sedative and muscle relaxant for horses and large animals. Even though it isn’t approved for human use, the medication is being added to street drugs, often found with fentanyl.

Public Health officials say giving Narcan is critical because Xylazine is often mixed with an opioid. But sometimes administering one dose of Narcan won’t reverse a deep Xylazine sedation because it is not an opioid. It may take multiple doses.

“They’re mixing these products, these other types of drugs, fillers as they are called, and Narcan does work on some of these things now, but if we’re dealing with something where the Narcan doesn’t work, we could see an uptick on overdoses and possibly more deaths,” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe warned.

Public Health officials say that people usually use Xylazine unknowingly when their drugs are cut with it. It’s sometimes called “tranq,” “tranq dope” or “sleep cut.” When combined with fentanyl, the effect on the central nervous system and respiratory system results in heavy sedation and an increased risk of overdose.

As Xylazine exposures have recently been confirmed in the Syracuse area, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is now on high alert.

“We’re taking it very seriously,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said. “We haven’t had any in our location, our county, as of yet. But, it’s heading north and obviously, we’re keeping a really sharp eye out.

Experts say Xylazine is associated with severe wounds and infections that can quickly get worse and spread. The wounds can appear anywhere on the body. The ulcers can take months or years to heal and may not heal at all without medical care, according to Public Health officials.

Public Health officials say the skin wounds deteriorate quickly and can be so severe that the infected body part may require amputation if left untreated.

Anyone experiencing grey, blue or pale skin, numbness or tingling, an ulcer that is getting bigger or bone showing should seek medical care immediately.

Although the dangerous drug has not yet been reported in the North Country, law enforcement is concerned that if Xylazine hits one of the local communities, it might be impossible to remove.

“With this new drug, is it going to parallel fentanyl? That is out there immensely,” Bigwarfe expressed. “If this parallels that and there’s nothing to combat it, it’s definitely a concern and we’re going to have to look at the issue very strongly.”

If you think someone is overdosing, Public Health officials say to take the following steps:

“Don’t run. Call 911.” Call 911 immediately. New York State’s Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of getting arrested if they have a drug or alcohol overdose or witness someone overdosing.

Administer Narcan, if available.

Try to keep the person awake and breathing.

Lay the person on their side to prevent choking.

Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.

Experts say you won’t see the dramatic awakening common when Narcan is administered to someone who has overdosed after using an opioid. Narcan is available for free.

More information on how to get Narcan is available on the St. Lawrence County Addiction Services website.

Additional information about Xylazine is available on the National Institute on Drug Abuse website.