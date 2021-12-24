(WWTI) — Tune in to ABC50 on Christmas morning at 6 a.m. for “Carrie Lazarus presents ‘Extraordinary Christmas.”

Performers are on stage and back in the recording studio again, audiences are thrilled and young talent will be performing holiday favorites to celebrate the season.

The holiday special with Carrie Lazarus will feature:

-Julia Goodwin and Nick Ziobro at The Fitz

-Syracuse Ballet performs Nutcracker

-Steven Cali and Savannah Harmon put a country spin on Christmas

-13-year-old guitar prodigy Eamonn Hubert wows us with his musical magic

-Syracuse teenager Ezzryanah Jefferson takes on a Donnie Hathaway Christmas Classic

Join us on December 25 at 6 a.m. and stay for another viewing of “A North Country Carol” with the 10th Mountain Divison Band at 7 a.m.