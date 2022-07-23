NEW YORK (WWTI) — Dangerous heat conditions continue to impact New Yorkers and are expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service expects heat index values to exceed 90 degrees across most of the state, with areas from Albany to New York City reaching or exceeding 100 degrees on Sunday.

Regional cooling centers are available throughout the state to help New Yorkers stay cool and safe during extreme heat conditions. A full list and map of locations are available online.

The following locations are listed as available cooling centers for the North Country:

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Emergency
Operations Center		753 Waterman Dr.,
Watertown, NY 13601		315-788-1441Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-5p.m.
and as needed
Salmon Run Mall21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop W,
Watertown, NY 13601		315-788-9210Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-8 a.m.
Sun 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Lewis County

Lewis County Court House7660 N State St
Lowville, NY 13367		315-376-5347Call for operating hours
Lewis County General Hospital7785 N State St
Lowville, NY 13367		315-376-5200Call for operating hours
Northern Regional Center
for Independent Living		5520 Jackson Street
Lowville, NY 13367		315-836-3735Monday -Friday 8:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m.
WalMart Supercenter7155 NY-12
Lowville, NY 13367 		315-376-7030Call for operating hours

St. Lawrence County

American Red Cross-
Northern Country		Call for cooling center locations315-782-4410Call for operating hours
Helena Fire Department1175 SH 37C
Helena, NY 13649		315-764-1166Open as weather warrants.
Please call for operating hours
Louisville Fire Department14818 SH 37
Massena, NY 13662		315-769-2316Open as weather warrants.
Please call for operating hours
Massena Fire Department34 Andrews Street
Massena, NY 13662		315-769-2380Open as weather warrants.
Please call for operating hours
Morristown Fire Department200 Morris Street
Morristown, NY 13664		315-375-6703Open as weather warrants.
Please call for operating hours
Parishville Fire Department1714 SH 72
Parishville, NY 13672		315-265-6832Open as weather warrants.
Please call for operating hours
Potsdam Public Library2 Park Street
Potsdam, NY 13676		315-265-7230Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 10a.m.- 4p.m.
Sunday, 12p.m.-4 p.m.

The New York State Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices. If a cooling center is not available, libraries, supermarkets, malls and community swimming pools are great places to stay cool.

You should call before you go. Cooling centers may be closed at certain times or only available during extreme heat events. The details above represent the most up-to-date information provided by local agencies.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the country, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

  • Hot, dry, red skin
  • A rapid pulse
  • Rapid and shallow breathing
  • A body temperature higher than 105 degrees
  • Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers on Friday of dangerous heat conditions throughout the state.

“New Yorkers are incredibly resilient, but when it comes to extreme heat and humidity in the summertime, there are measures that need to be taken to stay safe including staying indoors, reducing electricity usage and keeping hydrated.” Governor Hochul said. “We need everyone to be on alert this weekend, keeping an eye out for any signs of heat-related illness and looking after one another.”