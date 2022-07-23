NEW YORK (WWTI) — Dangerous heat conditions continue to impact New Yorkers and are expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service expects heat index values to exceed 90 degrees across most of the state, with areas from Albany to New York City reaching or exceeding 100 degrees on Sunday.

Regional cooling centers are available throughout the state to help New Yorkers stay cool and safe during extreme heat conditions. A full list and map of locations are available online.

The following locations are listed as available cooling centers for the North Country:

Jefferson County Emergency

Operations Center 753 Waterman Dr.,

Watertown, NY 13601 315-788-1441 Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-5p.m.

and as needed Salmon Run Mall 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop W,

Watertown, NY 13601 315-788-9210 Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-8 a.m.

Sun 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Lewis County Court House 7660 N State St

Lowville, NY 13367 315-376-5347 Call for operating hours Lewis County General Hospital 7785 N State St

Lowville, NY 13367 315-376-5200 Call for operating hours Northern Regional Center

for Independent Living 5520 Jackson Street

Lowville, NY 13367 315-836-3735 Monday -Friday 8:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. WalMart Supercenter 7155 NY-12

Lowville, NY 13367 315-376-7030 Call for operating hours

American Red Cross-

Northern Country Call for cooling center locations 315-782-4410 Call for operating hours Helena Fire Department 1175 SH 37C

Helena, NY 13649 315-764-1166 Open as weather warrants.

Please call for operating hours Louisville Fire Department 14818 SH 37

Massena, NY 13662 315-769-2316 Open as weather warrants.

Please call for operating hours Massena Fire Department 34 Andrews Street

Massena, NY 13662 315-769-2380 Open as weather warrants.

Please call for operating hours Morristown Fire Department 200 Morris Street

Morristown, NY 13664 315-375-6703 Open as weather warrants.

Please call for operating hours Parishville Fire Department 1714 SH 72

Parishville, NY 13672 315-265-6832 Open as weather warrants.

Please call for operating hours Potsdam Public Library 2 Park Street

Potsdam, NY 13676 315-265-7230 Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 10a.m.- 4p.m.

Sunday, 12p.m.-4 p.m.

The New York State Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices. If a cooling center is not available, libraries, supermarkets, malls and community swimming pools are great places to stay cool.

You should call before you go. Cooling centers may be closed at certain times or only available during extreme heat events. The details above represent the most up-to-date information provided by local agencies.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the country, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Hot, dry, red skin

A rapid pulse

Rapid and shallow breathing

A body temperature higher than 105 degrees

Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers on Friday of dangerous heat conditions throughout the state.

“New Yorkers are incredibly resilient, but when it comes to extreme heat and humidity in the summertime, there are measures that need to be taken to stay safe including staying indoors, reducing electricity usage and keeping hydrated.” Governor Hochul said. “We need everyone to be on alert this weekend, keeping an eye out for any signs of heat-related illness and looking after one another.”