NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued several weather alerts on Saturday morning.

According to the NWS, a lake effect snow warning is in effect from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. Heavy snow is expected in both areas with accumulations of five to ten inches.

Additionally, residents in the eastern Lake Ontario region should expect wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour. The most persistent lake snow will affect the Tug Hill area.

Individuals are warned that the lake effect bands could make travel difficult to impossible. The NWS also advised residents that areas where snow is blowing and drifting will significantly reduce visibility.

The NWS also confirmed that the heavy snow will fall in narrow bands which can cause rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. More information can be found on the NWS website.