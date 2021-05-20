Face masks not required on Massena town properties if vaccinated

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following new guidance from New York State, mask guidelines have changes in the Town of Massena.

Massena Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy and Massena Mayor Tim Ahlfeld released a joint statement confirming that the town and village. will follow guidance policies issued by New York State Governor on Andrew Cuomo.

These policies stated that vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Effective May 19, Massena officials confirmed, it will not longer require masks or social distancing measure for fully vaccinated residents and visitors on municipal properties.

However, those who have not been fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks and social distance.

Additionally, masks remain required in public transportation, nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facility, schools and health care facility settings.

This new guidance went into effect statewide on May 19, 2021.