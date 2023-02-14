WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking mandates are not being lifted at all healthcare locations in theNorth Country.

Following the New York State Department of Health’s announcement that the state no longer requires mandatory face mask use in healthcare settings, Samaritan Health confirmed that masks are still required at all its facilities.

Samaritan Health officials say the decision to keep mask mandates in place is based on CDC guidance, which the organization says currently recommends that everyone in a healthcare setting should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, based on community transmissions levels rather than COVID-19 community levels.

As of February 14, Jefferson County’s transmission level is listed as “high” on the CDC’s website.

The COVID-19 Transmission Level for Jefferson County remains listed as “high” on the CDC website as of the morning of February 14, 2023. “Current 7-days is Thu Feb 02 2023 – Wed Feb 08 2023 for case rate and Tue Jan 31 2023 – Mon Feb 06 2023 for percent positivity. The percent change in counties at each level of transmission is the absolute change compared to the previous 7-day period.” (CDC)

Samaritan confirmed that masking requirements apply to all patients, visitors and vendors two years of age and older who can medically tolerate a face covering or mask.

Samaritan officials say that they will continue to monitor conditions to make proper determinations regarding the organization’s mask policy as guidance is updated.

More information can be found on the Samaritan Health website.