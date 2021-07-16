New York: Legislation makes it illegal to install gas meter without permit

NEW YORK, (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo signed legislation making it illegal to install a gas meter without a permit on Friday.



The legislation was passed in response to utility company employees taking advantage of consumers by installing fake gas meters. These fake meters do not accurately record the amount of gas that is being used, and can result in gas explosions that can be fatal. In 2015, a faulty gas meter was involved in a gas explosion on the East Side of Manhattan, killing two and injuring 19.

In order to lawfully install a gas meter, you must be acting on behalf of a utility company regulated by the New York State Public Service Commission, or have received a permit from the appropriate authority.

Those who do not meet these requirements will face a class B misdemeanor with the potential for up to a year in prison.

Governor Cuomo said this legislation was essential to keep communities safe.

“New Yorkers are getting back on their feet from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing they need during this difficult economic time is to be swindled by fake gas meters installed without utility companies’ knowledge,” Governor Cuomo said.

“Consumers have enough to worry about, and this legislation allows the state to charge rogue utility employees with a crime—and potentially send them to jail—for taking advantage of them. We continue to take every possible action to hold utility companies to account for the services they provide to New Yorkers, and this legislation takes us a step closer to that goal.”