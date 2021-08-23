Fall flavors return to Stewart’s Shops

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pumpkin spice, apples donuts and more: Favorite fall flavors are returning to local Stewart’s Shops.

Stewart’s Shops has announced its full flavor lineup for this fall season. Local customers can look forward to pumpkin flavored ice cream, coffees and desserts, as well as apple pastries.

New ice cream flavors will include “Pumpkin to Talk About,” which is pumpkin-flavored ice cream, cheesecake swirl, and churro pieces available in pre-packaged pints. New additions to the cone counter include Philly’s Apple Pie, a vanilla ice cream with apple and shortbread pieces tied together with a cinnamon crème swirl, and Pumpkin Pie, a pumpkin pie flavored ice cream with graham cracker pie crust pieces.

Pumpkin Pie ice cream will be available starting September 13.

Pumpkin Spice coffee has already returned to the Stewart’s coffee bar. To pair with the popular fall brew, Stewart’s will also begin selling Iced Apple Muffins, Apple Fritters, Apple Cider Donuts and Pumpkin Muffins.

Stewart’s will also begin selling fresh apple cider at the end of the month. This will be available across New York State starting August 30.