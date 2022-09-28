(WWTI) — With the change of the leaves, many hunting seasons will begin this weekend.

This includes bowhunting for deer and bear, hunting for small games, ruffed grouse, pheasant, squirrel, rabbit, hare, wild turkey, furbearer and duck, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos made this announcement ahead of the October 1 opening dates.

“This is an exciting time of year for hunters who now have an opportunity to head afield and experience the tremendous hunting opportunities here in New York for both big and small game,” Commissioner Seggos said. “In addition, the late summer weather, fall foliage, and extended hunting hours combine to create outstanding conditions for new and experienced hunters who enjoy the sport.”

A breakdown of each permitted hunting season can be read below.

Bowhunting for deer and bear

Bowhunting for deer in Northern Zone opens September 27

Bowhunting for deer in Southern Zone opens October 1

Bowhunting for bear in Northern Zone opens September 17

Crossbow season is open to bowhunters during the last ten days of the Northern Zone bow season and last 14 days of the Southern bow season. This is open to bowhunters who possess a muzzleloader privilege and crossbow qualifications certificate, the DEC said.

Ruffed grouse hunting

The season opened on September 20 in Northern New York and will open on October 1 in the rest of the state. Ruffed grouse hunting runs through the last days of February.

However, the DEC reminded hunters that it is illegal to hunt spruce grouse, which inhabits the Northern Zone in Wildlife Management Units 5C, 5F, 6F and 6J.

Pheasant hunting

Season opening dates differ across state regions. Each date is listed below:

October 1: Northern and eastern portions, Long Island

October 15: Central and western portions

The DEC confirmed that it will release approximately 30,000 adult pheasants on public hunting lands for the upcoming fall season. Many of these sites are privately owned. The DEC asked hunters to be respectful of any special rules.

Squirrel, rabbit and hare hunting

Squirrel season started September 1 in Upstate New York and November 1 on Long Island. Rabbit hunting begins on October 1 in Upstate New York and on November 1 on Long Island.

DEC opens snowshoe hare hunting season or other permitted species on October 1 in the Northern Zone. Hare hunters in the Southern Zone are urged to report their observations tho DEC.

Wild turkey hunting

New York’s season bag limit for wild turkey is one bird of either sex. Hunting hours are from sunrise to sunset. Open season dates are listed below by zones:

October 1 to October 14: Northern Zone

October 15 to October 28: Southern Zone

October 19 to December 2: Suffolk County, Long Island

Furbearer hunting

New Yorkers are permitted to harvest over 30 species fo waterfowl areas. The state has five waterfowl zones and nine Canada goose zones.

Below are the opening dates for New York’s regular duck seasons:

October 1: Northern Zone

October 15: Lake Champlain, Western and Southern Zones

November 19: Long Island Zone

More information on hunting seasons in New York can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website.