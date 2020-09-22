Fall sports at Canton: Junior varsity, modified soccer and cross-country not to compete

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Only some fall sports started their seasons at the Canton Central School District yesterday.

The St. Lawrence County school district announced following a recent Board of Education Meeting their specific fall athletics plan. As New York State Public High School Athletic Association guidelines have stated, only low or moderate-risk sports are permitted the begin this fall. Football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons were previously moved to the spring of 2021.

Although low-risk sports were permitted to start their seasons on September 21 at Canton, only varsity moderate risk sports stepped onto the fields.

Following the Canton Board of Education Meeting on September 17, junior varsity and modified soccer and cross-country were not permitted to participate in Section X interscholastic program.

The district confirmed however, that a plan is being developed for the JV and modified programs that will focus on skill development and conditioning. A decision and more details regarding these programs will announced at the Canton Board of Education Meeting on September 24.

