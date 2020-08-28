Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony to be held virtually

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony will take place in 2020, but this year will look a little different.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control announced the 23 Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will be held virtually as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event that takes place in October during Fire Prevention week honors those firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty. The memorial ceremony adds their names to New York State’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall at the Empire State Plaza.

The 2020 ceremony will add the names of 21 fallen firefighters.

“ach year, New York State’s fire service community comes together to honor our brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in order to keep their communities safe,” said New York State Fire Administrator Francis ‘Skip’ Nerney. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent us from holding our traditional ceremony this year. Nevertheless, we, like everyone else, will adapt to this new reality and ensure these heroes and their families get the recognition, respect, and gratitude they deserve.”

Additionally, the families of all 2020 honorees will be invited to attend the 24th Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial in 2021, ensuring their loved ones can be recognized at a traditional in-person ceremony as well.

